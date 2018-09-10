Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared Week 1 vs Packers

Geronimo Allison of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown against Kyle Fuller on Sunday. | Stacy Revere, Getty Images

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to the Packers:

Good week

The Bears’ outside linebacker was the second-best player on the field — behind Aaron Rodgers, of course — on Sunday night. In the first half alone, he had a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and defensive touchdown.

The last time that happened in a game, per NFL research, was in 2016, during a Week 12 matchup between the Panthers and Raiders.

The player who did it: Khalil Mack.

“He was doing well, he was feeling well,” coach Matt Nagy said. “Making plays and making big-time plays.”

Bad week

Cornerback Kyle Fuller dropped a surefire interception with 2:39 to play that would have sealed a Bears victory. Two plays later, Randall Cobb took an Aaron Rodgers pass 75 yards for a touchdown to take the lead.

“I had an opportunity,” Fuller said, “and I just need to make a play.”

Nagy knew after the game that Fuller was distraught.

“He’ll be hard on himself, because of who he is,” he said. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Worse week

In Nagy’s first two drives, the Bears averaged 7.32 yards per play over 19 plays.

In Nagy’s final eight drives, the Bears averaged 3.1 yards per play over 50 plays.

The good news: Nagy was able to script the start of the game properly. The more alarming news: the Packers adjusted, sagging off of receivers and playing more zone coverage in short yardage situations.

Nagy must counterpunch — even when he’s nursing a 20-point lead. He didn’t Sunday.

“We did have a little lull there when we had two three-and-outs and they had two touchdowns,” Nagy said. “I think that’s when you can see that things were going the other way.”