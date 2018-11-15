Bears predictions: Week 11 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Week 11 game Sunday night against the Vikings at Soldier Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 24-21

Why, yes, I was the guy who picked the Lions to beat the Bears last week. That’s because I was still in concussion protocol. Anyway, the Bears’ defense is going to make life very difficult for Kirk Cousins at a very pumped-up Soldier Field. Then it’s up to Mitch Trubisky in his first big test . Season: 6-3.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen pressures Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky in last year's finale. | Jim Mone, AP photo

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 24-22

This is a game that seems likely to come down to field goals. Gawww! Let’s pray the Bears’ Cody Parkey is done playing wind chimes on the goal posts. It’s prime time for ‘Tru.’ Kick ‘em straight. Throw ‘emstraight. Onward!. Season: 7-2.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Vikings, 24-20

Trubisky will have his statement game against a good team this season. But will it be this week? The Vikings are good but beatable. This score could easily be reversed. Season: 6-3.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 27-24

If the game comes down to who has the ball last, would you rather have Cousins and kicker Dan Bailey or Trubisky and Parkey? The Vikings’ guys are proven, and the Bears’ aren’t … yet. Season: 7-2.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 20-17 (OT)

Bears have momentum and are an improving team. Vikings have momentum and are coming off a bye. Like most Bears-Vikings games at Soldier Field, this one should go down to the wire. Season: 8-1.