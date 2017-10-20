NFL Week 7 predictions: Bears vs. Panthers

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Panthers in Week 7:

RICK MORRISSEY

Panthers, 21-17

The Panthers are in the top five in total defense and rushing defense, so that will pose a challenge to the Bears and Jordan Howard. On the other hand, who cares? We want more Mitch Trubisky! Season: 3-3.

RICK TELANDER

Panthers, 28-21

The Panthers, I feel, are just a notch out of the Bears league. Cam Newton vs Mitch will be fun., though. Hope local female reporters ask Newton about zone blitzes. Season: 3-3.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 23-20

I’m not very confident in this pick. Just look at my record. That said, I believe the Bears split their two games before their bye week. To me, beating the Panthers and an erratic Newton is more realistic than winning on the road in New Orleans. Season: 2-4

Bears coach John Fox celebrates. (Getty Images)

PATRICK FINLEY

Panthers, 21-20

Since the start of the 2016 season, Newton has a 66.2 passer rating at home — and a 91.5 passer rating on the road. Bears will play him tight, though. Season: 3-3.

MARK POTASH

Panthers, 24-23

The Bears are making progress, but so are the Panthers and Newton after a sluggish start. This will go down to the wire, with a close loss still another step forward. Season 3-3.