Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Thoughts, analysis of Bears’ preseason loss vs. Bengals

In episode 165 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge discuss the Bears’ 30-27 loss against the Bengals in the preseason.

What’s up with receiver Kevin White? Will there be any changes on the offensive line? What’s next for quarterback Mitch Trubisky?

Mike Heller from The Big 920 Milwaukee and The Big 1070 Madison joins the guys to talk about the Packers and the NFC North. Also, hear Hoge’s rant on rookie linebacker Roquan Smith’s contract impasse with the Bears.