Bears preseason opener: 4 players who stood out in Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio — Twenty-seven Bears didn’t play Thursday night — almost all of them by choice — as the team decided to successfully hedge against the added injury risk that came with a fifth preseason game. Coach Matt Nagy’s expectations, in terms of skill levels, were understandably muted.

“We just care about the guys’ effort,” he said. “These are valuable reps for the backups. Put it on tape. What we said was, ‘Leave no regret.’”

Here are four first- and second-year players that listened:

• Javon Wims. With four receivers on the bench, the Bears’ seventh-round pick led all players with 10 targets, seven receptions and 89 receiving yards. Only one other person on either team — the Bears’ DeMarcus Ayers — topped three catches or 28 yards.

Bears receiver Javon Wims warms up Thursday. (Getty Images)

“He’s a kid that has excellent hands — really, really good hands,” Nagy said. “He’s got phenomenal ball skills. He showed that in college. Now, he’s a receiver that’s a good route runner. He can be better. He knows that.”

“When you get out on stage and you start getting some guys who are going to come up and press you … How are you going to play against the press? I thought he did a good job. He made some big-time catches over the middle in crucial situations. He’s a big target. It’s nice throwing to big guys.”

The 6-3, 215-pound Georgia alum said he took the team’s Wednesday night trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to heart.

“To see some of the guys out there that I’ve been watching since I was a kid, just seeing a whole bunch of history in one building, it was amazing,” he said.

• Kylie Fitts. The Bears’ biggest question mark is how, with Leonard Floyd and Aaron Lynch still banged up, they’ll find ways for their outside linebackers to rush the passer.

Their eight sacks against the Ravens was a good start. Fitts, the team’s sixth-round pick from Utah, might have posted the best game of any Bears defender, recording a sack and a quarterback hurry. When healthy — Fitts had an arm injury last week — he’s been one of the Bears’ best practice players, too.

“I felt like I did good … and once it starts going against (first-teamers), I can keep on competing and keep getting after it,” he said.

• Isaiah Irving. The second-year outside linebacker had a sack and a quarterback hurry Thursday, improving upon his reputation as a preseason superstar. As an undrafted rookie last year, the San Jose State alum posted three sacks and one forced fumble in four exhibition games, leading Pro Football Focus to rank his preseason productivity tops among 3-4 edge rushers.

Another strong preseason — and one from Fitts, too — would help ease the Bears’ depth concerns.

“These defensive guys that came out here, these rookies that played really well, it’s exciting,” Nagy said. “There was a really good feel on that sideline.”

• Jack Allen. Only four Bears played more snaps than the Hinsdale Central alum — amazing, considering the Bears signed the center only five days earlier. With starter Cody Whitehair on the sideline, second-round pick James Daniels fighting though a shoulder injury and Hroniss Grasu nursing a calf problem, the Bears started Eric Kush but pulled him after only 23 snaps. Allen played the next 48.

Nagy appreciated the effort from Allen, who went undrafted in 2016 but spent part of the next two seasons with the Saints .

“For him to come in on short notice and for him to come in and play center, it’s hard,” he said.