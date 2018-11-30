Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doubtful for Sunday’s game vs Giants

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was ruled doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Backup Chase Daniel is expected to start in his place.

Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky did some light throwing Friday for the first time since he hurt his right shoulder in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ Nov. 18 win against the Vikings. Safety Harrison Smith hit him while he slid at the end of a quarterback keeper, driving his right shoulder into the Soldier Field turf. He was flagged and fined for the late hit.

The Bears have said Trubisky’s injury isn’t serious, but Sunday will mark the second-straight game he’s yielded to Daniel.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is dealing with a right shoulder injury. | David Banks/Associated Press

Trubisky was limited in practice Friday.

“I feel good,” Trubisky said Thursday. “I’m definitely not worried about [my injury], and the good news is it’s not something that’s going to prevent me in the long term. We’re just making sure it’s right — 110 percent. And when I can come back, I’ll be what this offense and what this team needs me to be.”

Defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (Achilles tendon) and Bilal Nichols (knee) are questionable. Hicks practiced in full Friday.

Cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), special teams stalwarts, joined Trubisky on the doubtful list.

The Giants ruled out tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip).