Bears injuries: QB Mitch Trubisky all clear, S Eddie Jackson sits with shin

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky practiced in full again Friday, paving the way for him to start Sunday after missing two games with a right shoulder injury.

“He’s done a good job with it, and I like where he’s at,” coach Matt Nagy said Friday.

Eddie Jackson was held out of practice Friday with a shin injury, and is listed as questionable for the Rams game. Nagy, though, said the star safety had a “rest day” because the team was practicing indoors and on turf. Jackson, who has three defensive touchdowns this year and five in his two-year career, had not appeared on the team’s injury report until Friday.

Backup safety Deon Bush, who has a hamstring injury, hasn’t practiced all week and is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who was limited at practice, is questionable. The Bears typically list him as questionable on Fridays because of the turf practice. Running back Benny Cunningham and cornerback Sherrick McManis, who missed last week’s game, will play.