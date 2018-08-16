After another day of practice, is Bears LB Roquan Smith ready to play Saturday?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When Roquan Smith finally reported back at Halas Hall on Tuesday, his teammates made him perform. He chose a song from Lil’ Baby, who is, like the inside linebacker, a Georgia native.

“He got booed,” running back Jordan Howard said Thursday.

Receiver Allen Robinson was equally critical of his rapping skills.

“He’ll have some more opportunities to improve on that,” he said. “But it was his first day. It was good to get him back in the team meeting, and being around. That the most important thing.”

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes part in drills during Wednesday's joint NFL football training camp session in Englewood, Colo. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

Wednesday marked his first padded practice, making Thursday his first Bears performance while sore. Smith participated in every aspect of the joint practice, in which both teams wore shells.

After practice, Matt Nagy wouldn’t rule him out for Saturday night’s exhibition game, saying his staff would meet and finalize the playing time Friday night.

Any time spent in game action would benefit Smith after his 29-day absence. Still, the Bears know the risks of playing someone — at altitude — who has participated in one padded practice since January. The Bears have erred on the side of caution when deciding on who was set to play in their first two preseason games.

It’s hard to be full-speed in practice right away, much less games.

‘You’re probably more like 90 percent than 100,” Nagy said. “You’ve got the pads on and you’re running around and again you’re going to look a little bit slower as well, because you’re getting into the mental side of it too.”

Nagy was impressed by Smith’s instincts after watching the film from Wednesday’s practice. His teammates saw the same.

“A player of his caliber, it’s always good to get talent back,” Robinson said. “As a team, you wanna have the most talented players on the field at one time. So with him being the kind of player, he is, it’s extremely good to have him back. As a team, we’re excited.”

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was drafted three slots ahead of Smith in April, described Smith as quiet and respectful. That will help him acclimate to the locker room — and to the field.

“To see him out here doing this thing is fun,” Chubb said this week.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky said “nobody has any hard feelings” about Smith’s holdout, which eventually protected the rookie from letting the Bears void his contract guarantees in case of most suspensions.

“It was business,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “But he’s here now, he’s ready to play football, and we’re excited to have him.

“He’s a part of this family. We embrace that. It’s just go time from now. It’s our job to get him caught up as much as possible. He’s a great football player, so he’s going to help out this defense, this team.”