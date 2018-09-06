Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel together? ‘The speed kills mantra, that’s a fact’

Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel have spent all offseason yapping at each other about who is faster. Gabriel — nicknamed “Turbo” — ran 24 mph during a Bears’ organized team activity practice. Cohen insisted he wasn’t intimidated.

They never settled their dispute.

“We haven’t raced,” Gabriel, the receiver the Bears signed to four-year, $26 million deal in March, said Thursday. “But on film I believe I’m for sure definitely 100 percent faster than him.”

Cohen, a running back who the Bears figure to split wide, said they’ll just measure production instead.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen covers his eyes as he plays one-handed catch during warm-ups last month. | Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

“We’ll probably just go off of yards,” he said. “Whoever’s the fastest will probably get the most yards.”

They’ll get their chances.

Matt Nagy will unveil his Bears offense to the world on Sunday. It won’t resemble the vanilla version he ran in the preseason, when Cohen and Gabriel each caught one pass for 10 yards apiece. He’s hidden both from game film, and not just because Gabriel was dealing with a nagging foot injury.

Cohen coyly said that he didn’t know exactly what percentage of Nagy’s offense filtered out into the world during the preseason, because he hasn’t introduced all of it to his players yet. Nagy has vowed repeatedly this offseason, though, that Mitch Trubisky will take chances deep down the field. Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, who traded in speed and tempo as Oregon’s head coach, confirmed as much Thursday.

“The speed kills mantra, that’s a fact,” Helfrich said. “The first thing on every defensive back’s mind when they’re in a one-on-one situation or a matchup like that is, ‘Don’t get beat deep.’ So, if you can start with that threat when a guy’s in his stance, everything else opens up.”

“And that helps [running back] Jordan Howard or whoever else or another route that’s complementary to that guy.”

Cohen and Gabriel have been unselfish, he said. They’re happy to run clearing routes to get a teammate open underneath.

“It just gives a different element,” Gabriel said. “Playmaking ability. Being able to make a play anywhere on the field and to not just have one but two, that brings a different element to the offense.”

Cohen is 5-6, 181 pounds, while Gabriel stands two inches taller — and 16 pounds lighter — than the second year player. The Bears will work to get both matched up against linebackers or safeties. Gabriel could run fly sweeps, too, and Cohen will take traditional handoffs.

Cohen caught 53 passes for 353 yards and ran 87 times for 370 yards last season.

“For us, it’s fun,” Nagy said. “That part is fun because you get to try to create mismatches and do different things. The defense will have answers. They understand that. That’s no secret. So we just put some stuff together, and whether it’s them or other guys, we feel like we’re in a good spot with our personnel.”

When the two weren’t debating their speed, they coached each other up. Gabriel, who caught 35 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns in the Falcons’ NFC championship year of 2016, critiques Cohen’s routes, saying, pejoratively, that he looks like a running back when he runs them. Cohen harps on Gabriel about his conditioning, knowing that he’ll likely play more than the 34 offensive snaps per game he logged in Atlanta last year.

“It’s competitive …” Gabriel said. “I’m glad that he’s here. I feel like he’s like a little brother to me.”

Or, if we’re being literal, two little brothers.

Sunday, though, they’ll show exactly what they can do.

“It’s like taking that first test of class,” Cohen said. “Everyone wants to see how we’re gonna do. Even the outside world wants to see how we’re going to do.”