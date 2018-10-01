Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in the team’s 48-10 shellacking of the Buccaneers on Sunday:

Good week

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel set career highs with seven catches and 104 yards.

Sunday marked only the second time he’d registered two touchdowns in a game. He caught two three-yard scores from Mitch Trubisky.

The Bears signed Taylor Gabriel to a four-year deal in March. (AP)

The Bears have talked for months about Gabriel embracing life as an every-down receiver after a career spent as a gadget player. Sunday was the surest sign yet that he has.

“I have to give it to [coach Matt] Nagy, man,” he said. “The different plays. The schemes. We kinda schemed them up throughout the week, and we worked on it a lot … hoping those plays came open. And they did.”

Bad week

Jordan Howard ran 11 times for 25 yards, marking the third-straight week that he’s averaged 2.5 yards per carry or less. Tarik Cohen acted more like the feature back, running 13 times for 53 yards and catching seven passes for 121 yards.

There’s a place for Howard in the Bears’ offense — but the team is still trying to figure out.

Howard, meanwhile, left the locker room quickly Sunday after refusing to comment.

Best week

For all the statistics surrounding Trubisky’s legendary showing Sunday, this one tells the story the best: he improved his season passer rating from 77.8 to 101.6 with one game.