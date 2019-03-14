Bears to sign safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The Bears took two days to fill the vacancy left by Adrian Amos: they’re signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The NFL Network, which first reported the move, said it’s a one-year deal.

Clinton-Dix spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Packers, earning one Pro Bowl berth, before being traded to the Redskins at last year’s deadline.

New Bears cornerback Buster Skrine spent time with Clinton-Dix on Thursday morning, during the latter’s visit to the Bears.

“He feels the culture’s good, and we’re all just happy to be able to come here and play together,” Skrine said.

Clinton-Dix will take the place of Amos, whose signing with the Packers was made official Thursday. The brevity of the contract makes the move a low-risk investment for the Bears, who know they have to work out an extension for fellow safety Eddie Jackson next year.

“It’s going to be awesome to have him on the back end,” Skrine said.

The Redskins were believed to have wanted Clinton-Dix to return. Earlier Thursday, though, senior vice president Doug Williams was asked whether the door was open for his return.

“There’s no lock on it,” he told reporters.