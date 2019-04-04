Bears to unveil new jersey in June

The Bears will unveil a fourth jersey — something the team is deeming a “new classic” — to celebrate their 100th season this year.

The jersey, which figures to be a throwback to their early days, will be unveiled June 7 at the opening ceremony of the “Bears 100” convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, the team said Thursday.

The Bears will wear four different jerseys next season — the 100th anniversary jersey; their standard navy home jersey and white road shirts; and the orange alternate jersey they reintroduced last season. The team will not wear their “Monsters of the Midway” throwback next season. Rather, the “classic” jersey could throw back to an even earlier time in team history.

“People, they’re going to talk about it,” chairman George McCaskey, an avowed uniform connoisseur, said of the new jersey in November.

The Bears won’t say which direction the new design will take. In the past, McCaskey has he’s a fan of a 1936 white jersey that had alternating blue and orange stripes on the shoulders and sleeves.

The team will wear a special patch to mark their 100th season on all four uniforms.

The Bears caused a social media stir earlier this week when they joked that, to honor the team’s 100th year, they’d wear triple-digit numbers in 2019. It was an April Fool’s joke.