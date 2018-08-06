Bears training camp 2018: Observations, analysis after 13th practice

The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ 13th practice.

Fuller picks off … Matt Nagy

Coach Matt Nagy and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone were the featured quarterbacks for a one-on-one receiver/cornerback drill, and while Nagy showed he still throws a nice deep ball, he also suffered the indignity of getting intercepted by Kyler Fuller on a mid-range throw intended for rookie Javon Wims — who later made a nifty finger-tip grab on a throw from Nagy.

“He got me. I can’t believe he got me.,” Nagy said good-naturedly. “That’s ridiculous that I let that happen. That’s unacceptable. The thing with Fuller is, he doesn’t have to say much. He just kind of gives you that look. I’m going to go back and watch it. I’m going to evaluate myself and see where I was and if there were any drops in there, those guys are going to hear it.”

Trubisky-to-Robinson TD

It’s still only training camp, but Mitch Trubisky-to-Allen Robinson looks like a real “connection.”

“He loves football, he’s hungry to be great and he’s a very driven individual. That motivates me to get him the ball,” Trubisky said. “So I better be on top of my ‘A’ game, because I know he’s bringing it every day, too.”

More observations

Kevin White, who looks much better on short routes than deep ones, made a nice grab vs. tight coverage from Prince Amukamara along the sideline. … Nagy threw a 38-yard pass to Malachi Jones in the one-on-one drill … Linebacker Aaron Lynch still is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

