Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 25-20 win against the Vikings

When Mitch Trubisky completed a 17-yard pass to receiver Allen Robinson on third-and-8 in the final four minutes of the Bears’ 25-20 win against the Vikings, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth offered some faint praise for the second-year quarterback on the prime-time broadcast.

“You try and disguise, and you try and confuse a young quarterback,” he said. “But again, as long as it’s his first read, his first look, he’s pretty deadly.”

Only it wasn’t the first read for Trubisky, who looked right, then left.

“No, that’s pure progression,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “Pure progression. ‘PP.’ Remember I told you guys that? That’s what that was.”

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky scrambles away from Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. | David Banks/Associated Press

With Lions up next on Thanksgiving, Nagy didn’t review the film of the victory, but Trubisky’s throw was a big play made in a big moment against the Vikings.

Here are five takeaways after watching the film:

Moving the chains

The Bears’ success on third downs against the Vikings can’t be overstated.

The Vikings’ defense leads the NFL in third-down percentage, allowing only 28.3 percent to be converted this season. The Bears’ defense ranks third, allowing 35 percent.

In other words, what the Bears and Trubisky accomplished on third downs was impressive. Overall, the Bears converted 5 of their 10 third downs, and Trubisky deserves credit.

In the first half, the Bears went 3-for-5 on third downs. Trubisky had a nine-yard scramble on third-and-7 from the Bears’ 24 in the first quarter. He then completed an eight-yard pass to receiver Taylor Gabriel on third-and-five from the Bears’ 34 and a six-yard pass to Gabriel on third-and-three from the Bears’ 43 in the second quarter.

All three conversions extended drives that resulted in points.

“Seeing that we were 50 percent against that defense, I’ll take that all day long,” Nagy said.

Moving the chains Part 2

Trubisky’s resolve also should be noted. He didn’t have a great game. He threw two cringe-worthy interceptions, the second one being the result of a miscommunication with receiver Allen Robinson.

But his mistakes didn’t linger.

In the fourth quarter, Trubisky completed a 12-yard pass to Gabriel on third-and-eight from the Bears’ 37. But three plays later on third-and-three, he forced a throw to Robinson and was nearly picked off a third time. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes dropped a potential pick-six.

“There was some man-zone concepts in there, and both our wide receiver and Mitch were a little off base on what they thought the coverage was,” Nagy said.

It’s miscue that made Trubisky’s next completion to Robinson — the 17-yard gain in front of All-Pro safety Harrison Smith for a first down — more noteworthy.

Perhaps, even better is that Trubisky threw the ball away four plays later when the Vikings blitzed on the Bears’ next third down. Trubisky didn’t panic and take a bad sack or throw an interception.

It’s those type of plays that resonate with Nagy. Kicker Cody Parkey made a 48-yard goal following Trubisky’s final incomplete pass.

“He never got rattled,” Nagy said. “He continued to stay very composed. Next-play mentality. Nothing changed.”

QB on the move

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter won’t like reviewing his film.

Of Trubisky’s 10 carries, five were scrambles, and Hunter appeared to have opportunities to sack or tackle Trubisky on every single one of them and missed. Trubisky gained 32 yards on his scrambles.

Trubisky made Hunter miss twice on his nine-yard scramble on third-and-7 in the first quarter and later one-on-one in open space on a three-yard scamper on third-and-one in the third quarter.

The Bears want Trubisky to keep his eyes down the field, but the Vikings’ combination of pressure and coverage forced him to run more than in previous games. Hunter has 11 ½ sacks this season.

“He’s not looking to run all the time,” Nagy said. “But when he needs to, he tucks the ball and he goes. He’s protecting himself, and that’s a weapon for us.”

Trubisky leads all quarterbacks with 363 rushing yards, surpassing the Panthers’ Cam Newton (77 carries, 354 yards, four touchdowns). He’s also scored three touchdowns on his 51 carries.

Trubisky averages 7.1 yard per carry compared to Newton’s 4.6. Packers running back Aaron Jones leads all backs at 6.4 yards per carry.

“We just have to make a play [against Trubisky],” said Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, who sacked Trubisky on a blitz that wasn’t correctly picked up in the first half.

“When the quarterback scrambles, it’s hard. He’s not only scrambling; he’s juking guys. We just need someone on him and bring him down. It’s not an easy job at all.”

A dominant performance

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was a major reason why the Vikings averaged only 1.6 yards per carry. He was a problem for center Pat Elflein, right guard Mike Remmers and right tackle Brian O’Neill.

Five of Hicks’ six tackles were for losses. It included a sack in the fourth quarter where a protection assignment was missed. He also chased down a screen from behind to tackle back Dalvin Cook for a two-yard loss.

Hicks’ other tackle only was a one-yard gain by Cook, too.

“When he turns it on, he’s tough to stop,” Nagy said.

Hicks needed to stop on the Vikings’ first two-point conversion attempt. His takedown of quarterback Kirk Cousins turned into a roughing-the-passer penalty. The Vikings converted on their second chance.

Hicks, though, made up for it. It was an All-Pro night for him.

It wasn’t recorded in the scoresheet, but he batted down Cousins’ pass on the Vikings’ two-point attempt following their second touchdown.

Action from Jackson

Second-year safety is Eddie Jackson also is having an all All-Pro worthy season. His smarts, instincts and speed were all on display during his 27-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The end zone view from NBC’s broadcast showed Jackson watching Cousins the entire play.

“It was a good read,” Jackson said. “The front seven gave a good push. I watched the quarterback’s eyes and made the play.”

