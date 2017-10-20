Bears vs. Panthers — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, coming off a six-tackle game against the Ravens, figured to have a sizable advantage against Panthers back-up center Tyler Larsen. But he’s more likely to face five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, who is expected to start after missing the last five games with a neck injury.

Besides being one of the best pulling centers in the league, Kalil also is much more expert at pre-snap identifications than Larsen.

“[Kalil] runs as well as any offensive lineman I’ve ever seen,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Very smart. Communicates very well. Understands our offense. And he’s a competitor. Tyler is a third-year player who’s learning and growing within our scheme. [But] he’s not where Kalil is. Bringing back a five-time Pro Bowl player is pretty exciting for us.”

After a slow start this season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) threw six touchdowns and one interception in victories over the Panthers and Lions before throwing three picks in a loss to the Eagles on Oct. 12. (Paul Sancya/AP)

TRENDING

The Bears coming off a 27-24 overtime victory against the Ravens in Baltimore last week, have not won back-to-back games since Weeks 9-10 of the 2015 season, when they beat the Chargers and Rams on the road.

KEY PLAYER

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015, is the best established run-pass threat at quarterback in the NFL. With nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, his 85.3 passer rating ranks 30th in the league. But prior to a three-pick dud against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week, he threw six touchdowns and one interception in road victories over the Patriots and Eagles.

Newton’s mobility will challenge the Bears’ discipline on defense. Newton has rushed for 161 yards (second to the Texans’ Deshaun Watson’s 202 rushing yards) and three touchdowns this season. The Bears have allowed opposing quarterbacks to rush for 43 yards on eight carries, but the best running quarterback they’ve faced so far is Aaron Rodgers.

X-FACTOR

Bears special teams allowed allowed a touchdown on a kickoff return (albeit a bit of a fluke) and a punt return against the Ravens to drop to last place in the league in both punt returns (15.6 yards) and kickoff returns (30.8).

Both big plays happened after special-teams ace Sherrick McManis left the game with a hamstring injury. With McManis unlikely to play (he’s listed as doubtful), the Bears special teams will be further challenged to recover from that debacle.

“Sherrick’s been one of the best special teams players on this club for several years, and he’s respected around the league,” Bears special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said. “A guy who’s a really good player versus a guy who’s his back-up — there’s usually going to be a difference there. But we expect everybody to play at the standard at which that position plays.”

