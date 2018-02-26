Bears will benefit in the draft if other teams find their own ‘Mitch Trubisky’

When it comes to this year’s draft, the Bears surely hope that the other teams find their “Mitch Trubisky.” If it takes a covert trip to a college campus, as they did with Trubisky, so be it. They’re all for it.

The Browns (first overall, fourth), Giants (second), Broncos (fifth) and Jets (sixth) all need quarterbacks — and a run on them in the draft undoubtedly will benefit the Bears, who hold the eighth overall selection.

With the NFL scouting combine starting Wednesday, here’s a look at the quarterbacks who will affect the Bears’ draft plans:

The hired guns

The combine can be more important for free agency. It’s where talks begin and markets for players are set. Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and A.J. McCarron highlight the free-agent class.

Similar to the Bears’ signing of Mike Glennon, bringing in Keenum or McCarron shouldn’t deter teams from drafting their “Trubisky.” But Cousins, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, might do that, especially considering what his price tag might be.

After using the franchise tag the past two seasons on Cousins, the Redskins are moving on. Their trade for Alex Smith will be official on March 14, the first day of the new league year.

With a veteran-laden defense and proven receivers, the Broncos would appear to be a good fit for Cousins. The Jets reportedly also are keen on him. The Vikings shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Cousins would be an upgrade over Keenum.

The blue chips

USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are considered the best quarterbacks in the draft, but they have their warts. Neither Darnold nor Rosen lived up to their potential or fanfare in college.

With new general manager John Dorsey, the Browns should be closely watched with two pick in first four picks. Dorsey coveted Trubisky last year when he was with the Chiefs.

Teams were concerned about Trubisky’s inexperience last year. For Darnold, it’s his high turnover rate (20 in 2017) and his throwing motion. For Rosen, it’s his outspoken personality and durability.

The big arm

Wyoming’s Josh Allen recently caused a stir on social media with a video of a throw from his knees that hit the crossbar from 50 yards away.

It was reminiscent of what Kyle Boller did before the Ravens drafted him with the 19th overall pick in 2003. Of course, Boller, whom Allen is often compared to, turned out to be a regrettable selection for the Ravens.

Allen stands out for his ideal size (6-5, 233 pounds) and natural ability, but he completed only 56.2 percent of his passes at Wyoming. Boller completed 47.8 percent of his passes at California.

Allen’s inaccuracy stood out during the Senior Bowl practices, but he was better in the actual game itself.

The wild card

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the most accomplished quarterback. Mayfield, though, doesn’t have ideal size at 6-1. He also comes from a spread system and has a questionable track record to debate.

Teams will like that Mayfield went from a walk-on to a three-year starter and a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma. His teammates apparently love his demeanor and fiery passion. But there is more to consider, especially since Mayfield will be the new face of an organization.

In February 2017, Mayfield was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing an officer. This past season, Mayfield directed a crotch grab at Kansas’ bench during a game and also planted an Oklahoma flag in the middle of Ohio State’s field after a victory.

The later picks

Quarterbacks also will affect the Bears’ second-round pick and ability to move around in the draft.

The Cardinals (No. 15), Saints (No. 27), Steelers (No. 28), Vikings (No. 30) and Patriots (No. 31) are among the teams that could address quarterback early this year.

The second tier of quarterbacks include Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Washington State’s Luke Falk.

