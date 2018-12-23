Bears WRs Anthony Miller, Josh Bellamy ejected in fight with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Three players — and two Bears — were ejected after a fight erupted in front of the Bears bench in the fourth quarter.

Receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy were ejected for fighting, as was Richard Sherman, the 49ers’ former Pro Bowl cornerback.

The fight started when, with 5:28 to go, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky scrambled left and slid near the Bears’ sideline. Long after he gave himself up, Trubisky was hit by 49ers safety Marcell Harris, setting off a skirmish in front of the Bears’ bench.

Bears guard Kyle Long, who is on injured reserve, tried to pull combatants off each other — despite wearing a hat and T-shirt.

Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel, left, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore and defensive end Ronald Blair III on Sunday. | Tony Avelar/AP photo

After a significant delay, officials ejected the three players for unsportmanlike conduct.

There was a holding call on the play, though, wiping out Trubisky’s gain.

The late blow on a sliding Trubisky struck a nerve for the Bears, who saw their quarterback knocked out for two games when the Vikings’ Harrison Smith hit him late after a slide in November.