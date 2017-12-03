Lamarr Houston celebrates sack of Garoppolo and doesn’t get hurt

Linebacker Lamarr Houston made a triumphant return to the Bears with a sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter Sunday — and he did not get injured celebrating it.

The play was reminiscent of Houston’s sack of Garoppolo against the Patriots in 2014, when Houston celebrated the sack in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss and suffered a torn ACL that ended his season in the process.

Houston, who was cut by the Bears after getting injured in training camp, was signed by the Bears this week. He played against the 49ers after Pernell McPhee suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.