Best-case scenario: Tyler Chatwood rebounds strong after walking first batter

Tyler Chatwood #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After not missing a single spot in his warmup Sunday, right-hander Tyler Chatwood’s first pitch went past catcher Willson Contreras and hit the brick backstop. Then, he threw three more balls, walking the first batter he faced.

Boos ensued at Wrigley Field, and the all-too-familiar start was enough to have many start thinking: “Here we go again.”

But before Chatwood got lost in the next count, something clicked.

One day after pitcher Yu Darvish gave up two home runs in the Cubs’ first loss in a week, it was Chatwood who was the unlikely suspect to get the team back on track, heading into the off day Monday.

Chatwood allowed only one more walk — which came in the fifth — and threw six scoreless innings in his first start of the season.

“That was pretty spectacular,” manager Joe Maddon said after the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. “The command, the stuff, the ease at which he was throwing it, that was pretty outstanding … That’s not a fluke, he’s capable of doing that kind of stuff.”

Chatwood, who allowed only two hits and struck out three, exceeded everyone’s expectations — especially the Cubs, who recalled right-hander Alec Mills from Class AAA Iowa before the game to back-up Chatwood, though he ultimately wasn’t used.

After Chatwood’s outing was over, his teammates took turns hugging him in the dugout. Contreras gave him two high fives before they embraced.

“Anytime someone struggles, it’s always good to see them have success,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “Chat kind of has the short end now with his role, and he’s accepted it. And he’s been ready to pitch and he’s had a great attitude ever since he stepped in last year.”

The Cubs signed Chatwood to a three-year, $38 million deal in December 2017 for him to be solid righty in their rotation. However, he struggled with command last season and as a result lost his spot as a starter in July.

This season, Chatwood made four relief appearance before Sunday’s start. Adjusting to the bullpen hasn’t been easy, but Chatwood said losing his role as a starter has given him a new perspective.

“It’s not fun,” said Chatwood, who hadn’t pitched more than three innings this spring before Sunday. “But kind of made me not take it for granted. Everything I do now, there’s a purpose to it, there’s a reason why I’m doing it … I feel like I’m on the right path.”

Thought Chatwood’s performance was impressive, it won’t be enough to earn himself a permanent spot as a starter especially since Jon Lester is progressing on track. One day after he threw three innings of a simulated game, Maddon said Lester was “doing well” and could return Thursday to start against the Dodgers.

Regardless, Chatwood said his strong outing reinforces his confidence in himself.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done in the past, throw a lot of fast ball sinkers, try to get quick contact and go deep in the game. I was very efficient today, which was nice.”