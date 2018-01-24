Let the bizarre Super Bowl ads begin: Danny DeVito swims in chocolate

What makes the Super Bowl so great?

No, it’s not the two best NFL teams competing on the league’s biggest stage, nor is it the compelling storylines. It’s not those suspense-filled final drivers nor the unforgettable comebacks.

It’s the ads.

For years, companies spend millions of dollars for a few seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl. The average price of a 30-second ad during this year’s game will exceed $5 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

Super Bowl ads have become a unique tradition. Some are funny, while others leave you reaching for a kleenex.

With less than two weeks until Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, companies are rolling out teasers for their potential ads.

M&M’s shared a 15-second teaser of its Super Bowl ad, which features Danny DeVito swimming in chocolate.

Skittles also dropped four teasers for their potential Super Bowl ad, but there’s a catch. Only one person will see the real Super Bowl ad. (Someone should tell their marketers that’s not exactly how Super Bowl ads work). That means not even David Schwimmer will see the final ad.

Here are the four potential Super Bowl ads: