Blachawks goalie Corey Crawford works out again, could be on the ice ‘soon’

Corey Crawford made his first appearance at the United Center in weeks on Monday night — a welcome sight for the struggling Blackhawks.

“It’s great to see him,” Patrick Kane said. “He’s been injured for a little bit and it was nice to see him around and talk to him a little bit and see his face again. … We feel he’s the best in the league, and we’ll welcome him back when he’s ready.”

That time could be coming. Crawford, who sources said has been dealing with vertigo-like symptoms from a possible head injury, worked out on Tuesday at the United Center, his second straight day in the gym. The next step will be for him to get back on the ice, and Joel Quenneville sounded optimistic that it could happen soon.

“Yeah, I think he is getting closer,” Quenneville said after Tuesday’s practice. “He was in again today, had a good workout, feeling much better. When we get him on the ice soon here, hopefully, then we’ll get a better assessment.”

Corey Crawford hasn't played since Dec. 23. (Getty Images)

If and when he does return, it might be too late to save the Blackhawks’ rapidly unraveling season. But they certainly have a much better chance of making a miracle run with Crawford than they do without him.

“It was great to see him,” Ryan Hartman said. “It’s been a little while. He looked good, he looked still in shape. So it was good to see him. I know a lot of guys missed him. He’s a key part of our locker room, so it was good to see him [Monday].”

