Blackhawks acquire Slater Koekkoek from Tampa Bay for Jan Rutta

The Blackhawks' Jan Rutta, of the Czech Republic, in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 4-0. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Blackhawks traded for Tampa Bay defenseman Slater Koekkoek and upgraded their 2019 draft arsenal this afternoon.

The Hawks gave up defenseman Jan Rutta, who hasn’t played since Dec. 11. They also swapped their seventh-round pick for the Lightning’s selection in the fifth round.

Koekkoek, 24, couldn’t find a role with Tampa Bay. Coming off his best season, he’s appeared in nine games this year. He’s averaged 14:20 ice time and has one goal. He hasn’t played in nearly two months.

Koekkoek was the No. 10 overall pick in 2012, but struggled with injuries and inconsistency. He’s played 85 games over his first four-plus seasons.