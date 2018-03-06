Blackhawks grant 12-year-old boy’s wish; let him practice, spend day with them

All 12-year-old Mason Burg wanted was to be part of the Blackhawks, and on Tuesday, his wish came true.

Hawks alum Brian Campbell surprised Burg at school in Midlothian, Illinois, Friday with a Patrick Sharp sweater and an invite to participate in morning skate and watch the Hawks’ game against the Avalanche Tuesday.

Burg sat behind the net for practice with his parents and pointed at players when they skated by the glass. It wasn’t until the end when the fun for Burg really began.

Burg slid himself out of the stadium chair and lifted himself into his wheelchair as Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane met him near the Zamboni door. Schmaltz and Kane then skated him off to center ice to meet with the rest of the team.

Although Burg’s was the only person on the ice with wheels, he said he felt like he was one with the team.

Burg, who calls himself a “really big” Blackhawks fan, participated in various drills with the Hawks, scored a few goals on Anton Forsberg, and even dropped the mitts for a good ole fashion hockey fight with captain Jonathan Toews.

Mason got a few past Forsberg. Coach Q might want to think about reassigning the lines 😉 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/kJQM0Kkzjz — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 6, 2018

He also got to meet his two favorite players, Kane and Brandon Saad.

“[They’re my favorite players] because Saad has the style of the hair,” Burg said, “and Kane has the fast dangling stuff.”

Although Burg lives with muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, he’s like any other mischievous and energetic boys his age.

Toews found that out firsthand when he fell victim to one of Burg’s pranks.

Burg loosened up Toews’ water bottle lid and then encouraged him to drink out of the bottle.

“He lifted it up and the cap hit him and all the water dumped on him,” Burg laughed.

Burg thought the Hawks were helping him by letting him live out his dream, but in reality, Burg did far more for the Hawks, according to the team. He gave the Hawks (28-30-8) a sense of perspective.

“There’s hockey and then there are things like that,” coach Joel Quenneville said about the energy Burg brought onto the ice.

“Kids like him will always put a smile on your face,” Toews said. “It just doesn’t seem like anything can make them unhappy or throw them off their day. A kid like him puts it in perspective for us and balance the dream for a while.”

Burg’s beaming smile was still prevalent even far after morning skate ended. When asked if he thought he’d ever stop smiling, Burg responded, “No.”

Burg’s mother, Patty Burg, was nearly in tears after she watched her son field questions from a media scrum just like Toews, Kane and Quenneville previously did.

“Today was very special,” Patty said. “It’s something he’ll never ever forget and neither will I.

“I’m going to have a happy little kid for quite awhile.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney