With Brent Seabrook out again, Blackhawks recall Henri Jokiharju from Rockford

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju (28) looks to pass the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

With Brent Seabrook out (abdominal strain) and Carl Dahlstrom a game-time decision (flu-like symptoms), the Blackhawks recalled 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju from Rockford on Friday.

Seabrook was first on the ice for morning skate and participated in several drills. But coach Jeremy Colliton said Seabrook won’t play tonight when the Hawks host the Avalanche at the United Center at 6:30 p.m.

Whether Jokiharju plays depends on Dahlstrom’s status this afternoon, Colliton said.

Jokiharju surprised many at Hawks spring training camp in the fall. He broke camp with the team and played in 37 games, notching 12 points.

In January, Jokiharju helped Finland win the gold medal in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring two goals and handing out three assists. Upon his return to the Hawks, he was sent down to Rockford, the Hawks’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Since Feb. 1 with Rockford, Jokiharju, whom the Hawks drafted 29th overall in the 2017 NHL draft, has recorded nine points (one goal, eight points).

Colliton said he’s heard only good reports on Jokiharju.

“He’s playing a lot and getting a little bit of swagger back to his game, making a few more plays than maybe he was here, and that’s what we need from him,” Colliton said. “He’s gotta make plays, it’s part of how he shows he can help the team win.”

Asked if this would be a short-term call-up for the young blue liner, Colliton said: “We’ll see.”