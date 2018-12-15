Cops say Tommy Hawk attacked at UC; video shows mascot land punches too

Police said Tommy Hawk was attacked by a man at the Blackhawks game on Friday. | Michael Jarecki/For Sun-Times Media

Things went from bad to worse for the Blackhawks during their 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Tommy Hawk was attacked by a fan in a United Center concourse on Friday, authorities say.

Chicago police confirmed they were notified of a disturbance at the United Center around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a “male was performing as a team mascot” when another man began punching him in the face and put him in a headlock.

The alleged attacker was described as a white man between 18 and 20, about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening, with the police investigation still ongoing.

But the police narrative doesn’t necessarily match the scene caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

In a series of Snapchat videos which were shared on Twitter, Tommy Hawk is seen pushing the man and landing a few punches of his own.

“Watch out for the kid,” the man said as the Hawks mascot picked him up and slammed him onto the ground.

Once the man is on the floor, the Hawks mascot leaned over him and threw several punches. The man appeared to fight back to some degree. In the final part of the video, Tommy Hawk pushed the man away from him.

The man who posted the video but asked to remain anonymous, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the two knew each other.

Hawks representatives said they were aware of the situation and were expected to release a statement regarding the incident later Saturday evening.