Blackhawks face 14 back-to-backs, only one four-game homestand in 2018-19

The Blackhawks schedule was released on Thursday, and for the second straight year, the absence of the circus and ice show trips will be felt. The Hawks have no road trips of more than three games, and no homesteads of more than four games (and just one of those) in a schedule that opens Oct. 4 in Ottawa. The Hawks then head to St. Louis on Oct. 6 before the home opener against Toronto on Oct. 7.

The Hawks have 14 back-to-back sets, and will have their bye week at the end of January, right before a geographically challenging three-game trip to Buffalo Minnesota and Edmonton. Among the highlights of the schedule are the Jan. 1 Winter Classic against the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium, a Nov. 21 visit to the Stanley Cup champion Capitals, and a Jan. 3 game against the Islanders at the renovated Nassau Coliseum, which will host 12 games this season as the Islanders await the construction of a new arena.

Here’s the schedule in full:

2018-19 Season Schedule – Graphic