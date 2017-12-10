Blackhawks score three times in third period for second straight win

It wasn’t the prettiest win, and it wasn’t the most exciting win, but it was a win. And in their most important early season homestand in years, the Blackhawks will certainly take it.

Artem Anisimov scored the go-ahead goal with 4:47 left in the third period and Corey Crawford was sensational as the Hawks pulled out a 3-1 victory over the last-place Arizona Coyotes, their second straight win at home after a five-game losing streak. A win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday would give the Hawks the three-game sweep they so desperately needed.

Tommy Wingels also scored (for the second straight game), but it was Crawford, who made 31 saves in a terrific goaltending duel with Arizona’s Scott Wedgewood, who was the star of the game.

Arizona was the team coming off a Saturday night contest in Columbus, but for two periods, the Hawks didn’t seem to have any more energy — or urgency — than the dead-last Coyotes.

Jonathan Toews tangles with Luke Schenn during Sunday's game. (Getty Images)

It was a sleepy game, but there were a few chances here and there for both teams. Alex DeBrincat could only bend over in despair after Scott Wedgewood somehow got a piece of his shot from a sharp angle midway through the first period. Wedgewood also stopped Jonathan Toews off the rush and made a nice save on Jordan Oesterle a minute after that.

Wedgewood denied Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 early in the second, but the Hawks offense went dormant after that. The only real chance either way came on a Coyotes power play midway through the period, when defenseman Alex Goligoski banged a shot off the crossbar. The Hawks got a power play late in the second period, but went nowhere with it, drawing boos from the restless crowd.

It was more of the same in the third, with Arizona’s Derek Stepan botching a breakaway, and Wedgewood robbing Vinnie Hinostroza on a Richard Panik rebound, leaving Hinostroza staring at the roof in despair. Crawford returned the favor, gloving a Goligoski shot from point-blank range and stoning Max Domi on the doorstep.

Finally, after all that, Wingels one-timed a backhanded John Hayden feed past Wedgewood at 7:36 to break through. But the Hawks couldn’t run out the clock, and the Coyotes — who hadn’t scored in five and a half periods — tied it up at 14:02. But 71 seconds later, Anisimov scored off a Patrick Kane feed, snapping both players’ four-game point droughts.

Kane, who passed Doug Wilson for fifth on the Hawks’ all-time points list with that assist, then set up Nick Schmaltz’s insurance goal less than two minutes later, picking Domi’s pocket and feeding Schmaltz on a 2-on-1 to make it 3-1.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com