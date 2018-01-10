Blackhawks send Richard Panik to Arizona, acquire winger Anthony Duclair

It was one of Stan Bowman’s most egregious miscalculations to give Richard Panik a two-year contract worth $5.6 million this past summer after a breakout, 22-goal season. It was one of his more impressive coups to rid himself of that deal on Wednesday, acquiring a cheaper, younger, more promising winger in the process.

The Blackhawks shed one of their most onerous contracts in a pregame trade, dealing Panik to the Arizona Coyotes for 22-year-old winger Anthony Duclair. The Hawks also reacquired minor-league defenseman Adam Clendening, while the Coyotes reacquired minor-league forward Laurent Dauphin.

Panik, who seemed to finally put it all together last season after years of inconsistency, has been a colossal disappointment this season. His goal Tuesday night in Ottawa was his first since Oct. 21, and his first 5-on-5 goal since the second game of the season. After bursting on to the scene last year as a big, physical presence and a finisher around the net, he has been mostly passive and ineffective, with six goals and 10 assists in 37 games, a frequent healthy scratch of late.

The Hawks had lost patience with Panik, but the Coyotes, with an eye on Panik’s still-solid analytics, believe a correction is coming.

“We feel like some of it this year has just been some unluckiness,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a conference call with reporters. “We still think he’s playing a well-rounded game, still think he’s doing a lot of good things that he was doing in the past. His shooting percentage from areas he’s scored in the past is just slightly down this year. We expect that to bounce back.”

Duclair, a speedy left wing, has nine goals and six assists in 33 games this season. He had 20 goals and 24 assists in 81 games in 2014-15, his first full season in the NHL, but has struggled to reach that level since, and reportedly requested a trade last week. It’s a similar situation that Panik was in when the Hawks acquired him from Toronto — a promising player in desperate need of a change of scenery. Duclair carries a $1.2-million cap hit and will be a restricted free agent after this season, so it’s a low-risk, high-reward move for Bowman.

And it’s all part of a clear effort by the Hawks, who slogged through the first two months of the season looking old and slow, to get younger and faster. The recalls of Vinnie Hinostroza and David Kampf, the emergence of Jordan Oesterle on the top defensive pairing, and the acquisition of Duclair all make the Hawks a quicker, younger team — a necessity in the modern NHL.

Duclair’s talent is undeniable, and he ideally is a top-six winger, which could make things awfully interesting up front. When Artem Anisimov returns from an upper-body injury, and John Hayden eventually returns from Rockford, and top prospect Dylan Sikura presumably signs in March once his senior season at Northeastern ends, the Hawks will have a glut of forwards, creating plenty of competition for jobs.

Clendening was a second-round pick by the Hawks in 2011, and played four games in the NHL during the 2014-15 season, before being sent to Vancouver in the Gustav Forsling trade. Clendening made brief stops with the Canucks, Oilers, Rangers and Coyotes. He had one goal and four assists in 21 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners this season. Dauphin, acquired in the Connor Murphy trade last spring, had four goals and 10 assists in 33 games with the Rockford IceHogs.