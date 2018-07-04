Bobby Nardella’s education includes Vegas development camp

Every time Bobby Nardella goes to a development camp he takes something from the experience.

“It was a lot of fun,” Nardella said. “Those camps are just a lot about growing on the ice and off the ice.”

Last week, Nardella skated for the Vegas Golden Knights after participating in camps with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2017) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2016). The son of Wolves assistant coach and former standout defenseman Bob Nardella, Bobby will be a senior blue liner this fall at Notre Dame and is looking to improve on a 2017-18 season where he put up 24 points in 40 contests and helped lead the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the national championship game.

Participating in Vegas’ camp and competing with top junior and college players, along with a handful of guys who skated professionally last season, can only help the 22-year-old Nardella as he prepares for his fourth and final collegiate season.

Bobby Nardella, a Notre Dame defenseman, is the son of Wolves assistant Bob Nardella and recently participated in Vegas' development camp. | Fighting Irish Media

“I’m just learning a lot, how to be a pro,” said Nardella, who was also part of the Notre Dame team that played in the 2017 Frozen Four at the United Center. “There’s a lot of skilled guys there, some guys that you never really play against.”

One thing the 5-9, 178-pound Nardella knows he needs to do is keep improving physically by getting bigger, faster and stronger “any way possible.”

“That’s why the summers are huge. Do a lot of weight lifting, a lot of working out so that by the time the season comes around you’re in good shape. You’re strong,” Nardella said. “I think, for me, the biggest thing is to get bigger and stronger so that on the ice I can defend well in my own zone and make it hard for forwards to play against.”

Nardella played for the Chicago Mission youth hockey program and spent two seasons in the junior United States Hockey League, and through his father’s long career and now his own, has been around hockey his entire life. He’s hoping to continue his career after the upcoming season, though for now, he’s focusing on finishing strong in South Bend as much as his future in the sport after next spring.

“I’m excited to be a senior here, my fourth year. Hopefully be a leader,” Nardella said. “If I play well and I get strong and have a good season, hopefully I could have an opportunity to play professional hockey somewhere. I don’t really know where that’s going to be, but I for sure want to keep playing after I’m done here.”