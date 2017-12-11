Brandon Morrow to be Cubs’ 2018 closer — unless Wade Davis returns

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Can right-hander Brandon Morrow be the next Aroldis Chapman or Wade Davis for the Cubs – a postseason-tested reliever capable of closing deep into October?

That was the Cubs’ thinking in pushing hard to eventually reach agreement on a two-year, $21 million deal with the former Dodgers setup man over the weekend, just ahead of the start of the Winter Meetings at the Swan and Dolphin Resort near Orlando.

But they still plan to stay touch with Davis and aren’t ruling out an unlikely return of the All-Star free agent, depending on how his market takes shape in the coming weeks.

The Cubs on Monday still wouldn’t confirm the Morrow deal, but sources say the only detail left to clear is a team physical scheduled for Tuesday. The deal includes salaries of $9 million in 2018 and 2019, with a $12 million vesting/club option for 2020 ($3 million buyout).

Morrow

When asked about his closer situation Monday, team president Theo Epstein said, “I think we’re pretty close to signing somebody that certainly we’d be comfortable closing games. He’s the type of team player that would be willing to take any role, depending on what the rest of the personnel looks like.”

Morrow, who battled injuries in recent years before a breakout 2017 season with the pennant-winning Dodgers, made four scoreless appearances against the Cubs in the National League Championship Series, allowing just a hit and a walk. He then pitched all seven games of the World Series.

Morrow spent two months as the Mariners closer in 2008, earning 10 saves before being converted into a starter and finishing that season with five starts. He then opened the next season as the Mariners’ closer again, earning six saves before losing the job in May.

His only two other career saves came last year, when he also went 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 appearances.

Without talking specifically about Morrow, Epstein said again Monday he’s fine having someone with little or no experience closing in the role.

He’s also not ruling out Davis coming back, he said.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub