Blackhawks expect Brent Seabrook, Marcus Kruger to play at Colorado

The Blackhawks should have two rotation players in the lineup for their final road trip of 2018. They activated center Marcus Kruger from Injured Reserve today and believe Brent Seabrook will be able to play Saturday at Colorado despite missing practice because of an illness.

Kruger has been out since sustaining a concussion Dec. 18 when he took an inadvertent elbow to the head from Nashville’s Ryan Hartman.

He went through morning skate Thursday, and coach Jeremy Colliton said the staff would evaluate him throughout the rest of the day. He was a full participant in Friday morning’s practice.

Kruger had four goals and one assist while averaging 10:46 ice time per game before getting hurt.

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 21: Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks advances the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Pepsi Center on December 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220828

Seabrook hasn’t missed a game all season and played 18:04 on Thursday against Minnesota. Colliton indicated the staff held him out of practice as a precaution and expected him to be fine for the Avalanche game.