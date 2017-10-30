Buddy Bell leaves White Sox for position with Reds

Buddy Bell, the White Sox vice president/assistant general manager the last five years, was hired by the Reds as a vice president and senior advisor Monday morning.

The move is a homecoming for Bell, 66, who attended Moeller High School in Cincinnati and played four of his 18 seasons in the majors with the Reds from 1985 to 1988. He also served the organization as a coach.

Bell, who assisted with major-league roster and staffing decisions, amateur and special scouting and oversaw player development, spent 14 seasons in the Sox organization. He was director of player development from 2009-2011.

The Sox have no plans to replace Bell at this time.

Buddy Bell, right, talks with manager Ozzie Guillen, center and Nick Capra during spring training in 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

“Buddy Bell has influenced the careers of literally thousands of professional baseball players through his passion for coaching and player development,” Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “He has left a long-lasting mark on the White Sox organization, our minor league staff and players throughout our system. There is absolutely no way to thank him enough for all he has done and his years of devotion to this organization and to making our minor leaguers better as players and as people. We personally wish him nothing but success and fulfillment as he returns home to the city of Cincinnati and a Reds organization that very appropriately carries a great deal of meaning and pride for the entire Bell family.”

Bell, a five-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner as a player, is the son of Reds star Gus Bell.

“He has longstanding ties to Cincinnati and experience in all facets of the game — as a player, coach and manager as well as a variety of front office roles,” said Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams in a statement. “He is a well-rounded resource that we can all draw upon.”