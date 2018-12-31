Bulls big man Robin Lopez on Jim Boylen: ‘It feels like guys have bought in’

Jim Boylen is very aware of the outside criticism.

Basketball bloggers, the analytics disciples, and many in the national media have already deemed what the new Bulls coach is attempting to build as a path to failure.

Too archaic, too backwards.

To move away from space and pace on the offensive end, and instead focus on the methodical four-out, one-in-the-post, ball-control offense Boylen is stressing, isn’t just swimming against the strong current of what the rest of the Association is doing, but it’s Boylen thumbing his nose at it.

Then on top of that, placing defense first, second and third atop the priority list, well, welcome to your dad’s NBA. Stone-washed jeans and Madonna albums included.

“You know what? If we play hard, we compete and play for each other, that’s what I’m coaching,’’ Boylen said defiantly, after Sunday’s six-point loss in Toronto, when asked about all of the on-going criticism. “We’re playing the way I think we need to play for us to have a chance to win. We are going to get a defensive mentality in this program first, and then we’re going to work on the rest of it.

“As we grow together, we get healthy together, I’m confident the offense will come. But we’re going to have our foundation built on toughness, competitiveness, defense, and playing for each other. That’s what I want and that’s what I’ve been asked to do.’’

And that’s what matters most to Boylen these days. He has the backing of management and ownership to coach that identity into these players, and the players have bought in.

“I think we kind of are seeing some results,’’ veteran Robin Lopez said, pointing out the 5-8 record under Boylen. “I do think we’re making progress. It feels like guys have bought in, and guys are playing together in this system.’’

Strong words, especially coming from Lopez, who was as big a backer of former coach Fred Hoiberg’s as there was in the locker room.

And while Lopez wasn’t about to predict the future on Boylen’s boot-camp mentality of coaching and if it has staying power at this level, the big man acknowledged that Boylen has lightened up from his first week on the job, and there’s a growing trust building.

“I’m not sure, honestly,’’ Lopez said, when asked if Boylen’s message could someday get old. “But if it’s genuine and measured I don’t see why it can’t work.’’

When asked if what Boylen has been preaching has felt genuine, Lopez didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Oh yeah,’’ he said. “This is Jim. We all appreciate that.’’

Bad news for the modern-day basketball fanatics who want to see those 120-point games on a nightly basis.

“We scored 100 points in like how many games [under Boylen]? Three? Something like that,’’ guard Zach LaVine said, when asked about Boylen’s approach to building an identity with these Bulls. “I think it is how it is. You just gotta be efficient. It slowed the game down [against Toronto] because they’re trying to go out there and push. It seems we go out there and do that every game. It’s different, but we can adjust to it.’’

Not that Boylen is giving them much of a choice.

Ask Jabari Parker, who admittedly feels defense is an afterthought, and now is a permanent fixture on the end of the Bulls bench.

But like it or not, Boylen and the style of play he’s demanding isn’t going anywhere, no matter how loud the outside noise gets.

“I guess we’re different,’’ LaVine said with a smirk when it was pointed out that the Bulls might be one of the only teams playing this way. “I guess we’re just different.’’