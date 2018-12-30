Bulls coach Jim Boylen will make sure that Jabari Parker won’t be a distraction

TORONTO – The Bulls organization is no stranger to chaos.

That’s seemingly just part of the culture.

What they have become well-versed in, however, is making sure players in the crosshairs of being traded remain distraction free from the business of basketball with the rest of the locker room.

Former coach Fred Hoiberg was able to pull that off last season when Nikola Mirotic returned from his practice altercation with Bobby Portis and demanded to be sent elsewhere, and Jim Boylen has been handling the Jabari Parker trade talk the same way.

“I’m not,’’ Boylen said on Sunday, when asked if he was concerned that the longer Parker is on the roster, the more he could develop into a distraction. “He had a good practice [Saturday]. Thought he worked hard and thought he was locked in, and that’s what I want. That’s what I want from him, and you gotta stay ready for your opportunity when it comes. That’s what I expect of him. That’s what I need him to do.’’

Boylen was asked what type of dialogue he shares with Parker these days, especially with Parker now a permanent fixture on the end of the Bulls bench after signing a two-year, $40-million free-agent contract this past offseason.

“Do your work, man, stay ready,’’ Boylen said. “Just like Cam Payne, just like Cris Felicio. You do your work, stay ready. That’s part of your job, that’s what you get paid for. And be ready when called upon.’’

As far as where the Parker trade talks currently stand, according to one source, cold at best. There have been several conversations about possible landing places for the former Simeon High School standout, but only if the Bulls are willing to take back bad multi-year contracts in return.

No sale.

The Bulls could rid themselves of the Parker deal this summer, owning the option on him, so why take another team’s bad decision and be locked into it for several seasons.

And unless the landscape changes by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, Parker simply stays the highest-paid in-game warm-ups model the Association has.

Staying vague

Portis “had a good day’’ on Saturday in rehabbing his sprained right ankle, but Boylen wasn’t about to put a more detailed timetable on a return other than the two-to-four weeks the organization originally placed on the reserve.

“He improved, and his treatments are helping him,’’ Boylen said. “He was real positive [Sunday] morning. I don’t have any timetable, I have no idea when he’s coming back, but I could tell with that look in his eye that he felt he made a big stride, and that made me feel good for him too.’’

Building a leader

Members of the coaching staff have been working with Zach LaVine since last season on improving and growing as a leader, and according to one source, results are being seen in that department.

Even LaVine acknowledged his improvement with that responsibility.

“We are going to go through some tough patches,’’ LaVine said of all the changes made since the Dec. 3 coaching switch. “We can’t break apart. Me personally, I have been trying to talk to everybody, keep everybody together. We’re going to be OK. We’re a tough group and we’re going to show why we’re good coming soon.’’