Bulls big man Robin Lopez said he’s not looking to make waves on buyout demands

NEW YORK – Robin Lopez is 11 seasons in.

He’ll turn 31 years old in April.

If he hasn’t rocked the boat yet, his attitude is why start now?

“I think that’s safe to say,’’ Lopez said on Friday, when he was asked about not getting caught up in making demands about a buyout. “I never want to rock the boat too much. My main goal when I’m on a team is to make everybody else’s job easier, to help everybody else out. That’s my No. 1 priority.’’

Not that his demands would be met even if he did go that route.

The trade deadline came and went Thursday afternoon, and Lopez was still a Bull. There were rumors that Lopez could be a buyout candidate leading up to the deadline, which obviously didn’t help the situation, but vice president of basketball operations John Paxson squashed that speculation.

“I know there’s a lot of talk and rumor around the league about buyouts,’’ Paxson said. “We have not spoken about that. Internally as an organization, the discussions we have had center around the whole buyout process in general, and in a lot of ways it hurts the trade market when there’s all this belief that guys are going to be bought out. I certainly think it hurt us in this case. So we are not committed to anything right now.

“My feeling right now – it can change – but Robin will be with us. Our players love him, he’s a great teammate, he’s a good guy. We don’t feel it necessary – and again I’m speaking today, lock and chains – but we don’t feel it’s an absolute given that we have to just buy a guy out to help another team.’’

While Lopez has indicated that he would like another chance at a playoff run, he also made it clear that a buyout isn’t something he’s stressed about.

“I’m not worried about that,’’ Lopez said. “I haven’t had any conversations with my agent yet.

“It’s nice to be wanted. While I’m here, I’m going to contribute how I can. I’m going to relish the opportunity. I enjoy playing with these guys. I enjoy being on the floor with them. Any chance I get to play, I’m looking forward to it.’’

The Bulls have a history of being reluctant to buy players out – look how long the Dwyane Wade saga dragged out – so Lopez may have to wait until the summer when he’s a free agent.

“Look, we have great respect for Robin,’’ Paxson said. “He’s a really interesting guy and we’ve loved having him around. And he’s been good for our team. But players go in and sign deals, and so when you’re under contract you’re under contract.’’

A thankful coach

Jim Boylen heard the comments from both Paxson and general manager Gar Forman, as the two reiterated the commitment to keeping the coach around the remainder of this season and into next year.

Boylen admitted he was appreciative of it.

“What I’ve said all along is ownership and management have been great,’’ Boylen said. “They’ve asked me to teach and coach and try to build this thing the right way. I talk to them about those buckets we’re trying to fill every day. It’s always nice to get public appreciation for what you’re trying to do. I’m thankful for that.’’

The Sun-Times reported last month that Boylen had his contract bumped for not only this season, but into next year.