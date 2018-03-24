Bulls center Robin Lopez continues making the most out of playing lineup Yo-yo

DETROIT – It hasn’t been easy for Robin Lopez.

To go from every-day starter to a guy who has now seen just five games of action since the All-Star Weekend with his latest start on Saturday? And then on top if not one public complaint?

Definitely a unique situation.

The other layer, however, is that while his playing time has been cut drastically with the organization explaining it as wanting to see the younger players on the roster, Lopez has actually stayed in a decent scoring rhythm.

His field goal percentage was 53 percent before the break, and while the sample size was small, he was shooting 67 percent from the field since.

“I’m still practicing with the guys,’’ Lopez said of how he’s kept in rhythm offensively. “Still getting up and down in that capacity. It’s a little different. Obviously I’m not going out there and … I’m not somebody that’s just commanding the ball every possession down the floor. So it’s easy for me to just kind of find my spots where I feel comfortable.’’

Quite a different tale for Justin Holiday.

Like Lopez, he’s seen his playing time drastically change since the front office wanted to focus on developing youth. Where the two are very different is Holiday’s rhythm has obviously suffered.

The forward was shooting 38 from the field before the break, and now in limited playing time was shooting just 29 percent in his seven previous games. His dip in three-point shooting was even larger, going from 37 percent to 28 percent since the All-Star Game.

Both players have maintained that they physically feel good, and Lopez said that he has no plans to change his offseason workout program just because of the limited minutes since mid-February.

When asked what his offseason workout program consists of, especially with all the traveling he likes to do in the summer, Lopez joked, “Lots of backpacking, but no inclines.’’

Road trip

The Bulls left Lauri Markkanen (back), Kris Dunn (turf toe) and Zach LaVine back in Chicago for the Saturday trip to Detroit, but plan on taking all three on the three-city trip to Houston, Miami and Orlando next week.

“I do think it’s important to have those guys around the team as much as possible, even if they’re not playing,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Zach has talked about how he really wants to help as far as being around for the young guys, talking to them, leading them.

“Kris has been really good in that role as well. And hopefully we’ll have Lauri playing at least in some of those games. Those guys will be around. We’re going to keep rehabbing them and treating them like we’re going to get them back on the court. And we’ll see how that process goes.’’

Helping hand?

The Bulls announced that they signed forward Jaylen Johnson from their G-League team, and re-assigned him to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson played at Louisville, and played 49 games for the G-League Windy City Bulls, where he averaged 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.