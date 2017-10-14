Bulls front office keeping tanking talk away from players and coaches

Robin Lopez doesn’t deal in nonsense.

The veteran Bulls big man knows what he is, and more importantly knows what his team is.

“Obviously we don’t have the talent advantage on the majority of teams,’’ Lopez said. “But something we can control every night is how hard we play.’’

That’s what Lopez is counting on from this group now that the curtain has closed on the preseason, and the games actually start to count.

That’s also why Lopez feels this rebuild has an unforeseen edge.

“I’ve seen a lot of positive signs from this team so far,’’ Lopez said. “When we’re out there we play together, we push each other to play harder, play with a lot of energy, and those are all great things. I really think if we play hard, we play together, we can surprise some people for sure.’’

A great outlook.

The kind of outlook that the front office hopes each of their players share … to a certain extent.

Rebuilds are often filled with mixed messages. The front office wants its players learning how to play hard and doing what it takes to win games, but just not win games this season.

After all, there’s a draft lottery to win, and several members of the front office have told the Sun-Times that they were hoping to do whatever they could to win it.

The prize?

Grabbing standout talents like a Luka Doncic or a Michael Porter Jr. to add to an already solid young foundation.

There’s the fine line being walked, and to the credit of the front office they are keeping those intentions away from the players and coaching staff.

“Being a young basketball team it’s hard to win in the NBA at a high level … It is,’’ Paxson said at the start of camp. “That doesn’t mean you can’t put a team out there that plays the game the right way, works hard, believes in each other. That’s what this sport is about, man. That’s our expectation. If we do that then I think our future is really bright.’’

Not just words from Paxson.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, not once has the front office’s tanking intentions spilled over into his office.

“I don’t think there’s a conflict of interest,’’ Hoiberg said. “Our job is to put the group on the floor that puts us in position to win. I don’t think there’s anybody in the organization that doesn’t have that same philosophy as far as putting your guys out there that fit with the long-term plans.

“We’ll use different lineups throughout the year. Whatever the rotation is on Day 1 may change a week or two into the season. We want to find the guys who will be with the team for a long time.’’

A philosophy Lopez said is shared by the entire locker room.

“It definitely hasn’t been an issue for us,’’ Lopez said, when asked about the idea of the front office tanking. “As players, from the coaching staff, even from up top, all we’ve heard is – and we’re well aware of this – we’ve got a makeup of competitors on this team. I think a majority of the players in the NBA are competitors, so we’re going out there and we’re trying to win games.’’