Bulls guard Kris Dunn needs to stay healthy … and stay off of scorer’s tables

It’s not the place Kris Dunn wanted to find himself on Sunday night.

Chasing down a loose ball with the momentum carrying him into a leap onto the scorer’s table.

Welcome to his “What the [bleep]!’’ moment.

“When I did it in my mind I said, ‘What the [bleep]! It’s a preseason game, calm down,’ but I don’t know why. I’ve only got one speed and that’s to play hard, and I’m working on it,’’ Dunn said Monday, reflecting back on the win over the Pelicans. “I want to play every night and make sure that I stay healthy.’’

He’s not alone in that department.

Yes, this is a huge year for what the Bulls organization deems their core big three in Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine, but it’s Dunn that many feel could be the most important.

Coach Fred Hoiberg’s offense is predicated on his point guard quarterbacking the pace and space, so if Dunn doesn’t continue improving on all facets of his game, well, Hoiberg might be back on the college coaching circuit sooner than later.

“He’s a very confident player right now,’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “When we had our best streak in the middle of the year last year, Kris was the catalyst. And he was a huge part of the success that we had because of his defense. He was impacting the ball. He did a really good job getting us set up on that end. And then his push and pace on the other end.

“It all starts with your point guard as far as getting the ball out and getting guys to run with him. I think he’s done a better job of communicating this year as far as pulling the guys together. We’ve talked a lot about that. It’s kind of the next step in his career is to move into a leadership type role where the communication has to be consistent every night.’’

But so does the consistency of being available to play every night. A problem for the third-year player last season.

Dunn suffered a finger injury in camp that carried into the regular season, and then just when he was on that December role, he had a horrific landing on the court where his face hit the floor so hard that his tooth actually indented the United Center court. After recovering from that he was hit with turf toe, leading to the Bulls shutting him down as they went into tanking mode.

So flying around in a preseason game and jumping on scorer’s table? No wonder Dunn was even questioning his own sanity 15 hours later.

“I hope there’s no more fluke injuries,’’ Dunn said.

Especially because of the lack of depth behind Dunn. There’s still the unproven Cameron Payne, but very little after that.

There’s a reason general manager Gar Forman brought point guard Trae Young into the Advocate Center for a private workout and was also hot on the trail of point guard Collin Sexton all the way up to the No. 7 pick in the June draft.

Now is Dunn’s opportunity to show his own front office that they made the right decision sticking with him.

Maybe not the easiest task with a team that has so many scorers to keep happy, as well as Dunn the focal point of the defense.

“For me, I’m a pass-first point guard,’’ Dunn said. “I like getting assists, I like getting guys open, and I like when my guys stay good.’’

Fine, now just stay off of scorer’s tables. At least for the preseason.