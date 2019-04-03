Bulls guard Kris Dunn not waving a white flag even though season appears over

WASHINGTON – Kris Dunn still isn’t tapping out.

Everything screams that his season is over, but the Bulls point guard seems to be the last one to know. Or at least to admit it.

Dunn missed his fifth straight game on Wednesday, still dealing with a back strain that forced him into playing just over 21 minutes in the Mar. 23 loss to Utah.

He went through warm-ups Monday in New York, and then the big reveal was supposed to come on Tuesday, based on how he felt when he woke up. It wasn’t a good report.

“I would say it looks that way,’’ coach Jim Boylen said, when asked if Dunn was finished with just three games left. “I don’t have a definitive answer for you, but that’s the way it looks. He just didn’t feel right while he was doing the workout. He didn’t feel like the workout got him loose or helped him.’’

And while Dunn was in warm-ups and didn’t participate in the extended shootaround before the game with the Wizards, he was still clinging to hope.

“We’re just going to keep seeing,’’ Dunn said about still playing. “The biggest thing is just trying to get my back healthy again.’’

Realistically, likely not happening, and if the season is over for Dunn it will end with more questions than answers, with the third-year former first-round pick only playing in 46 games.

The Sun-Times reported back in January that the Bulls had been scouting veteran point guards headed for free agency this summer, and then there’s also the Ja Morant factor come draft time.

Dunn is financially controlled for one more season, so he’s still in the mix. But expect a crowd to compete around him come training camp 2019.

Boylen has already let Dunn know what he needs to work on once the season ends, and now it’s just a matter of seeing how Dunn embraces that.

“Things I talk about with him is decisions – when to shoot, when to pass – and then I think he’s got to do a better job taking care of the ball,’’ Boylen said. “We can’t have, and not just from him but from everybody, the unforced errors. We’ve got to make good solid plays. We know if we turn it over 10, 12 times we’ve got a chance. If we turn it over 14, 15 times it’s hard for us to win. Our margin for error is not there yet.

“I think he need to have a great offseason just from conditioning his body. The poor guy has had a nagging injury every year. He did the finger, then the knee, the back. I think all of our guys, and that’s one thing I’m going to talk to them about when the season ends, is committing to next year starts today. It doesn’t start next year, so that’s going to be a theme we talk about.’’

Hoya Paranoia

Hoyas legend, and present-day coach, Patrick Ewing stopped by the Bulls shootaround on Wednesday, as they conducted the practice at the John Thompson Athletic Center on the Georgetown campus.

Otto Porter, who played for the Hoyas from 2011-13, tried giving his younger teammates a quick history lesson on what Ewing meant to the university and the area.

“I mean he’s carrying on the tradition,’’ Porter said. “This university is based on, it predicated on tradition, and to have one of their prime guys to represent Georgetown from when it was huge – and it’s still huge – it means everything.’’