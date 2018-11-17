Bulls walking wounded continues to pile up as Zach LaVine misses Saturday’s game

Excuse Fred Hoiberg if he took a few minutes on Saturday afternoon to search his office for voodoo dolls or black cats.

At least that would give him some sort of logical explanation of the bad luck that has seemingly all but crippled his lineup a month into the regular season.

Already down starters Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee), as well as key reserve Denzel Valentine (left ankle), the body blows kept coming as leading scorer Zach LaVine was shutdown for the time being because of illness.

LaVine, who led the Bulls in scoring this season with 25.3 points per game – 11th overall in the NBA – was hit with flu/cold-like symptoms late Thursday night. According to Hoiberg, the guard battled through it most of the night against Milwaukee, but also played like a guy battling through a serious germ takeover, finishing with just 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting from the field.

“His symptoms got worse overnight, saw him a couple hours ago at the Advocate Center as we were putting our game plan together for the game [against the Raptors], and you could tell he’s not doing well,’’ Hoiberg said. “So we decided the smart thing to do was to sit him.’’

Made easier by the fact that the Bulls don’t play a game until Wednesday night, as well as Toronto also using the game to rest players, specifically Kawhi Leonard.

With LaVine out, Hoiberg turned toward former starting point guard Cameron Payne, who was barely collecting minutes since losing his job to Ryan Arcidiacono.

“Everybody has had opportunities,’’ Hoiberg said of the decision. “That’s one of the reason we decided to go with Cam. He’s been a starter. I think he’s had 11 starts this year, and ‘Archi’ is kind of a utility guy out there who can play off the ball.’’

The good news for Hoiberg was LaVine was expected to be completely ready to go by Wednesday.

Just about the only good news the fourth-year coach has gotten on the injury front lately.

Yes, Markkanen continued putting in work prior to the Raptors game, but the timetable isn’t budging forward for the second-year player, still at least a week away to even be cleared for contact.

The organization continued insisting it will be very cautious with Markkanen even when he does start practicing and taking contact.

Valentine remained “out indefinitely,’’ while Dunn and Portis are each at least a month away from practicing.

Pointing the finger

Fair or unfair, Justin Holiday did what a vet is supposed to do, taking accountability for the frequent defensive lapses that have happened this season.

The veteran forward insisted that his assignment is usually the opposing team’s best scorer, so if there is slippage go ahead and look in his direction first.

“Last year I usually guarded the best player on the other team,’’ Holiday said of playing the role of stopper. “I pride myself 100 percent on that. That’s my job and I do my job well. I want to have the best player on the other team, the guy that’s their scorer. That’s what I do, that’s what I’m made to do.’’

The bad news for the Bulls is that Holiday will be a free agent when this season ends, and there are very few options in the stable to wear that title of “stopper’’ if he does indeed go elsewhere.