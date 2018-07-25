The Bulls continue building their G-League roster, signing guard Rawle Alkins

The Bulls continued building their G-League roster on Wednesday, signing guard Rawle Alkins to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-5 Alkins went undrafted in the 2018 June draft, after playing two seasons at Arizona. He was coming off a season in which he was named Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention, after a freshman campaign in which he made Pac-12 All-Freshmen Team.

He averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his two-year career with the Wildcats, and earlier this month played for the Toronto Raptors for six Summer League games.