Bulls point guard Kris Dunn is not concerned with outside noise about his future

MIAMI – Kris Dunn wasn’t flinching on Friday.

Or as the Bulls guard put it very matter-of-factly, “I don’t get shook.’’

The Sun-Time reported on Thursday that multiple NBA sources indicated that the Bulls have been doing their homework on veteran free-agent point guards as the summer approaches, and the remaining 30 games of the regular season would be huge for Dunn to show his front office his true worth.

Dunn, however, wasn’t about to get caught up in outside noise like that.

Because that’s exactly what it is in his world – noise.

“I’m just running out there and hoop,’’ Dunn said. “Play the way I’ve been playing. Keep coming in and working hard. Try to get as many wins as we can.

“Nah, I don’t feel no pressure. I don’t get shook in situations like that. I just come in, do my job, work hard and be a leader for this team.’’

It wasn’t just words from him, either.

Anyone that knows Dunn’s background knows that there is very little in the game of basketball – or the business of basketball – that makes him blink.

It’s been reported numerous times that when Dunn was just one, his mother, Pia, took off from Connecticut with Kris and his older brother, John, leaving their father, John Seldon, with no idea where they went. Seldon searched for years to find them, getting no help from the courts.

Meanwhile, Pia was in and out of trouble in Alexandria, Va., finally incarcerated long-term when Dunn was nine. Afraid to let anyone know that they were by themselves, Kris and his brother hustled to get food and pay rent, as John won money with trick dice and Kris would play local teenagers one-on-one for $20 a pop.

Dunn told the Sun-Times last season that far too often those $20 bets were made when John actually had no money to back that bet up if the younger Dunn did happen to lose.

“Now that’s pressure,’’ Dunn said then.

So the Bulls coming up with a Plan B and having a scenario where a veteran guard could have him looking over his shoulder next season?

“It don’t really matter to me,’’ Dunn said. “Right now I’m a Bull, so be a Bull. Whatever happens down the journey, if I go to another team, I’m gonna show my fight there.’’

Dunn hopes it doesn’t come to that, and actually said he’s had “a solid year for sure,’’ pointing out the fact that he’s had to deal with a knee injury, a coaching change, and an ever-changing lineup to work with.

Coach Jim Boylen just wants to see his point guard clean up the obvious mistakes over the final stretch of the season, starting with turnovers.

“I want to see more consistency,’’ Boylen said of Dunn. “I want to see less unforced errors – I guess that’s a tennis term – but less unforced errors. Tighten up his turnovers, continue to play with confidence, continue to pick up his teammates.’’

NOTES: The Bulls sent a protected 2020 second-round pick to the Thunder on Friday, acquiring 6-6 guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations. It also ended the Carmelo Anthony Era for the Bulls, as they waived the one-time perennial All-Star to make room for Luwawu-Cabarrot. … Forward Jabari Parker left the team on Friday because of a death in the family, and will miss Saturday’s game in Charlotte, while Zach LaVine (ankles) did practice, and would be re-evaluated before the Hornets game. … Wayne Selden (knee) sat out of the Friday practice and will be a game-time decision.