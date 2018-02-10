Bulls’ Robin Lopez remains committed to the process even after another loss

It would seem like the last scenario Robin Lopez would want to be involved in these days.

Forget the 101-90 loss to Washington on Saturday night – the eighth in the last nine games for the now 19-36 Bulls. Lopez is in his 10th season, a few weeks away from turning 30, and about to see his minutes dwindle so the Bulls can audition the likes of Cristiano Felicio and Noah Vonleh.

Most vets would have boxes half-packed and their agent calling VP of basketball John Paxson on a daily basis to try and figure out the exit strategy.

Not Lopez, who is not only willing to sit if that’s what’s asked of him, but is all in on seeing what this rebuild will actually look like once the Bulls’ version of the “Big Three’’ are up and running.

Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen have only played three games together this entire season, and even those three come with an asterisk, considering LaVine was just getting back from his left knee rehab and was on a minutes restriction.

With the trade deadline come and gone, and the Jimmy Butler homecoming in the books, getting those three young players up and running together – possibly starting Monday – tops the priority list over the final two months.

“I’m excited to get Zach and Kris together on the court where they can play unlimited minutes together,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “When they did play, it was [three] games they had before Kris [concussion] got hurt and Zach was still only playing 20 minutes a game.

“I’m excited to have those guys together along with Lauri. It’s about growing. It’s about getting our guys better, developing their skill sets, and playing good hard competitive basketball. Nothing changes from that standpoint.’’

Hoiberg isn’t alone in wanting to see what Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn will look like on the floor together. That’s where Lopez comes in.

“I think that’s an exciting prospect just as a basketball fan,’’ Lopez said. “It’s on a base level. We’ve been trying to get a lot of guys healthy for a long time. That’s part of the nature of the beast. But yeah, that’s extremely exciting for us. It’s going to be exciting for me.’’

Especially now that Lopez, who still has one more year on his deal, knows he’s here for at least the remainder of this season. Does he make it out of the offseason without being traded? Unlikely, but that’s a conversation for another time, according to Lopez.

“I realize my role here, you know,’’ Lopez said. “There’s things to be done on the floor as well as off the floor, and if that’s part of my off-the-floor duties, so be it. I’m up for that. It’s been a new experience and I’ve had a lot of fun with it so far.’’

What wasn’t fun? Saturday’s game. Not only was the final score on the ugly side, but so was the ending.

Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky was driving baseline to the hoop with 2:35 left in the game, and ran into a Bobby Portis clothesline. Satoransky, who finished with a career-high 25 points, had to leave the game after hitting the court with his head, and Portis was ejected with a Flagrant 2 call.

“Everybody knows the rule,’’ Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s a dangerous play.’’

Portis obviously had a different take on it.

“I went for the ball, tried to block it,’’ Portis said. “You know, tight game. Tried to make it a basketball to help our team. I was surprised [about the Flagrant 2]. I didn’t think there was contact to the head.’’