Capt. Ralph Steiger’s “Learn Lake Michigan Seminar” leads Wk 4 of outdoor shows

The weekend of the Big Game usually has very few shows and related events. And note the main one this week–Capt. Ralph Steiger’s “Learn Lake Michigan Seminar”–is on Saturday, not Sunday the day of the Big Game.

Also, as has been the case the last few years, Rich Komar usually sends some tickets and I run a contest before the Tinley Park Fishing Show, entering its 26th year on Feb. 9-10.

This year for each of the five best stories about the Tinley Park Fishing Show that I receive–straycasts@sbcglobal.net, Dale Bowman on Facebook or @BowmanOutside on Twitter–by 5 p.m. Friday, I will send a pair of tickets.

There’s also some ice fishing events this weekend, nearly perfect timing in this weather.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows/ice-fishing events this week:

* Capt. Ralph Steiger’s “Learn Lake Michigan Seminar” is at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor on Saturday.

* The Island Lake Lions Club’s Ice Fishing Derby is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It is headquartered at Eastway Park.

* The inaugural Lake in the Hills Ice Fishing Tournament is 8 a.m.-noon Saturday out of LaBahn Hain House.

The sixth annual Plano Molding/Frabill Ice Fishing for Foli is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Foli Park in Plano.