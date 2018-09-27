Card sharks? Cubs beat Bucs 3-0 to extend lead, await final series vs. rivals

The Cubs and Jon Lester took care of business against the Pirates on Thursday night to restore their division lead to one game with three to play.

Now all they have to do is finish off the Cardinals in the biggest series between the archrivals since the upstart Cubs eliminated the 100-win Cards in their playoff series three years ago.

This time it’s the Cards playing the upstarts, led by a third-month manager, hungry for their first postseason berth since then, desperate to bounce back from the sting of a three-game sweep by the Brewers this week.

It’s hard to imagine bigger, more intense, heated finish to a 162-game season that has included almost every other kind of obstacle, on the field, off the field, on the schedule or in the trainer’s room.

Jon Lester pitched six scoreless innings and scored the third run of the game.

Another history-making chapter in Cubs-Cards history?

“We’re not thinking about that sh–,” said Cubs right-fielder Jason Heyward, who was a Cardinal on that 2015 team. “We’re thinking about the games we’ve got to play on the schedule. Whoever we’ve got to play at this point, we need to try to win, obviously.”

But for the love of Lou Brock. It doesn’t get bigger than this for a finishing kick for both teams.

“They’re still fighting for something,” said Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who scored the first run in the Cubs’ 3-0 over the Pirates as the Cubs split that four-game series Thursday night.

“I feel like it’s going to be just like those [Division Series] games in ’15 where we’re all going to be taking shots at each other and trying to get the best of each other,” said Schwarber, who hit a ball to the top of the right-field video board in that series. “It’s going to be an exciting time. I know we’re all looking forward to it.”

What’s at stake:

For the Cubs, any combination of Cub wins or Brewer losses that adds up to three clinches a third consecutive NL Central title, and prevents a one-game division tiebreaker Monday or loser-out wild-card game Tuesday – or both.

“You want to avoid all that stuff at all costs,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who declared Thursday the start of the Cubs’ postseason.

For the Cardinals, they’re eliminated with any combination of Cards losses or Dodger wins that adds up to three.

“Again, I’m talking about the playoffs beginning [Thursday]. I’m certain they’re going to feel the same way walking through that door [Friday],” Maddon said. “They have other factors that are out of their control, other teams involved.

“It’ll be interesting, there’s no question.”

The Cubs offered a glimpse Thursday into what the start of October might look like if they can avoid the one-game scenarios early in the week.

Presumptive Game 1 starter Jon Lester (18-6) finished off an All-Star season with six scoreless innings, pitching around traffic much of a game some characterized as a must win.

He stranded seven runners, including five in scoring position, before retiring the final seven he faced in a 108-pitch performance.

Along the way, he lowered his season ERA to 3.32.

And he enters the playoffs on his best eight-start run of the year: 6-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.

Next up to face the Cardinals are presumptive Game 2 starter Kyle Hendricks on Friday and Game 4 starter Cole Hamels on Saturday with Mike Montgomery going Sunday.

Cubs-Cards history?

“It could be, that’s for sure,” Schwarber said. “It’s going to be another exciting three games, and I feel the emotions are going to be high, and both teams just need to win.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun.”