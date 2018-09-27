Cubs manager Joe Maddon: Postseason starts now

The playoffs arrived four days before October for the Cubs on Thursday.

And if the players weren’t sure when the arrived at the ballpark in the afternoon, manager Joe Maddon was prepared to make it clear before their series finale against the Pirates – with their division lead at a perilous half-game over the idle Brewers.

“I’m going to do my postseason meeting today, because it is for me actually the beginning of the postseason,” said Maddon, who annually schedules only three team meetings – in spring training, at the All-Star break, and heading into the postseason opener.

“I’m not going to wait a couple days to say something I could say today,” Maddon said on the eve of a season-ending series against the rival Cardinals – who trail the Dodgers by one game for the final NL wild-card berth.

Maddon

“We’ve got to go out there and pretty much `free your mind’ and just go play some baseball,” Maddon said. “I have ideas I want to present to our guys.”

The Cubs led the division by 4½ games on Sept. 1 – and by 2½ when this seven-game homestand opened Monday.

Since then, the Brewers improved to 16-6 in their last 22 games with a three-game sweep of the Cardinals this week.

The hitting has been as sporadic – more often sputtering – in the last week or so as it has been all season. And a bullpen that was a team strength most of the season has been a late-inning crapshoot lately with its top two closing options injured (Brandon Morrow, Pedro Strop).

The Cubs are assured a postseason game after clinching no worse than the second wild card with Wednesday’s victory over the Pirates.

But that became the first playoff qualifier a Cubs team has declined to celebrate on the field and in the clubhouse with spraying alcohol – a sign of their singular focus on the division title that would come with three days off and home-field advantage through the NL bracket.

So bring on the playoffs. Now.

“I want our guys to understand that and feel that and know that, because our objective is not just to qualify,” Maddon said. “It’s not going to be a speech. It’s not going to be rousing. I just want to go over the things that are happening right now and see if we can adjust our method of thinking and go out there and just play this game with the verve and joy that we always do, and not worry about the negative components. Let’s really anticipate the positive.”