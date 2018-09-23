Cardinals QB Mike Glennon inactive against Bears

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Bears offered little surprises on their inactives list as they continue to enjoy a run of good health.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson were both inactive, as expected, after they were ruled out Friday.

Other scratches include two rookies — outside linebacker Kylie Fitts and receiver Javon Wims — as well as edge rusher Isiah Irving, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is among the Cardinals’ inactives. Glennon is the team’s third quarterback, behind Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen.

The Cardinals officially scratched Andre Smith after ruling him out Friday with elbow soreness. Khalil Mack will rush against backup John Wetzel instead.