Casting Blackhawks players, team personnel from 2007-2015: photos

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews kisses the Stanley Cup while his teammates react around it after the Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, June 24, 2013, in Boston. | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For the first time in 10 years, the Blackhawks are uninteresting — and dare I write irrelevant.

After two consecutive first-round exits, the Hawks are missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Fans, who were spoiled with three Stanley Cups in six years, feel drained by the Hawks’ disappointing season. They didn’t realize how good they had it at the height of the team’s glory.

So in an attempt to make something fun out of a season that has been an emotional rollercoaster, let’s pretend Hollywood would pick up the rights to produce a movie about the Hawks and how they went from the dark ages to a beautiful dynasty.

Who would play the players and team personnel?

Here is a list of potential candidates:

Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Toews

Hayden Christensen as Patrick Kane

Bradley Cooper as Patrick Sharp

Theon Greyjoy as Artemi Panarin

Theon Greyjoy as Artemi Panarin pic.twitter.com/49J4rj7RwK — Tim Freitag (@KariTakko) February 28, 2018

Sean Bean as Marian Hossa

…Or Mike Montgomery as Hossa

Mike Montgomery as Marian Hossa (on days he's not pitching). pic.twitter.com/uJ4i9YQj4w — Dan Vuko (@TheChiTownKid) February 28, 2018

Hell, maybe even Kevin McKidd as Hossa?

Does Hossa have a match yet? If not, Kevin McKidd. pic.twitter.com/4LxSul1XKe — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) February 28, 2018

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Johnny Oduya

Aaron Paul as Dave Bolland

Charlie Day as Andrew Shaw

Steven Strait as Corey Crawford

Or Drake?

Drake as Crawford pic.twitter.com/vScLmNVdij — Not Ryan Hartman (@NotRyanHartman) February 28, 2018

Ed Norton as Duncan Keith

Ed Norton as Duncan Keith pic.twitter.com/m5lte6qb1J — Steve (@goingtopshelf) February 28, 2018

Was just about to post the same thing! pic.twitter.com/H1gFOgoz2a — kevinhofer (@kevinhofer) February 28, 2018

Seth Rollins as Brandon Saad

Will Ferrell as Brian Campbell

Patrick Dempsey as Adam Burish

Daniel Day-Lewis as Coach Joel Quenneville

Stay with me here… Daniel Day-Lewis as Coach Q! pic.twitter.com/NwsDC6r5st — Erik Kosman (@erikkosman) February 28, 2018

(Here’s a photo of Quenneville for reference)

Principal Skinner as John McDonough

Principal Skinner as John McDonough pic.twitter.com/kDiQWkAtM2 — Chris Wanless (@chris_wanless) February 28, 2018

(Here’s a picture of John McDonough for reference)

Brandon Bollig as Brandon Bollig

Oh, and our very own Mark Lazerus?

How about Jeff Goldblum.

H/T: @MarkLazerus