For the first time in 10 years, the Blackhawks are uninteresting — and dare I write irrelevant.

After two consecutive first-round exits, the Hawks are missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Fans, who were spoiled with three Stanley Cups in six years, feel drained by the Hawks’ disappointing season. They didn’t realize how good they had it at the height of the team’s glory.

So in an attempt to make something fun out of a season that has been an emotional rollercoaster, let’s pretend Hollywood would pick up the rights to produce a movie about the Hawks and how they went from the dark ages to a beautiful dynasty.

Who would play the players and team personnel?

Here is a list of potential candidates:

Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Toews

Courtesy of AP Images

Hayden Christensen as Patrick Kane

Courtesy of AP Images

Bradley Cooper as Patrick Sharp

Courtesy of AP Images

Theon Greyjoy as Artemi Panarin

Sean Bean as Marian Hossa

Courtesy of AP Images

…Or Mike Montgomery as Hossa

Hell, maybe even Kevin McKidd as Hossa?

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Johnny Oduya

Courtesy of AP Images

Aaron Paul as Dave Bolland

Courtesy of Getty Images and Associated Press

Charlie Day as Andrew Shaw

Courtesy of AP Images

Steven Strait as Corey Crawford

Courtesy of AP Images

Or Drake?

Ed Norton as Duncan Keith

Seth Rollins as Brandon Saad

Courtesy of AP Images

Will Ferrell as Brian Campbell

Courtesy of AP Images

Patrick Dempsey as Adam Burish

Courtesy of AP Images

Daniel Day-Lewis as Coach Joel Quenneville

(Here’s a photo of Quenneville for reference)

Sun-Times file photo

Principal Skinner as John McDonough

(Here’s a picture of John McDonough for reference)

Courtesy of Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brandon Bollig as Brandon Bollig

Oh, and our very own Mark Lazerus?

Reporter Mark Lazerus in studio. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

How about Jeff Goldblum.

H/T: @MarkLazerus