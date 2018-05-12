CB Kevin Toliver vows to be ‘different beast,’ but Bears have short leash

Cornerback Kevin Toliver was one of the stars of Friday’s rookie minicamp —before suffering a hamstring injury during a late-practice interception that limited him on Saturday.

Still, it was a promising start for the undrafted free agent. His 6-2, 192-pound frame looks like that of an NFL star — as does his five-star rating out of high school.

Toliver left LSU early, despite expert opinions telling him he shouldn’t. Questions about his character meant he wasn’t undrafted at all.

“Even if I would have went first round, I still would have been hungry, but going undrafted, that just made me hungrier,” he said. “They’re going to get a different beast out of me than they saw at LSU.”

Bears cornerback Kevin Toliver II catches a ball during rookie minicamp Friday. (AP)

If not, he won’t last long. The Bears have been honest with Toliver, and others with character concerns, that they have no room for error.

“If you tell them that then they have ownership and they respect it, and if they blow the opportunity, they blow the opportunity. That’s not on us,” Nagy said. “No matter who it is we’re going to let them know, you have a clean slate.

“We’re going to give them every opportunity to shine. We want success stories. We want happy stories. We want steals of the draft. That’s what we want.”