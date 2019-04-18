Longtime Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock dies at age 70

Chet Coppock, the longtime Chicago sportscaster known for his showmanship on television and radio, has died of injuries suffered in a car accident in Savannah, Georgia, his family members confirmed to ABC 7 Chicago. He was 70.

Coppock had been involved in a car crash on April 11 and died Wednesday with his family members by his side, his wife, Anna Marie Busalacchi, told ABC 7 Chicago.

During his lauded career in Chicago, Coppock covered everything from the Blackhawks to Notre Dame football.